World.- Only a few days have passed since this 2022, and although some astronomical phenomena have already occurred, What showers of starsHowever, there are still other amazing phenomena, such as eclipses, supermoons and others that you cannot miss.

Partial solar eclipse: April 30th

In this 2022 there will be two partial eclipses, which happen when the moon partially blocks the solar ring. This first phenomenon can be seen in South America, in regions such as Antarctica and parts of the Pacific and Southern Oceans.

This phenomenon can be seen in its greatest phase around 20:41 universal time, where it is expected that up to 64% of the solar disk will be covered by the Moon, although it is a phenomenon that cannot be seen in much of the world. , countries like Chile and Argentina will be able to enjoy it.

Venus-Jupiter conjunction: April 30 and May 1

As we enter the month of April, so will other astronomical phenomena, such as the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus that can be seen from the fall of the night sky until dawn.

In that event you will be able to appreciate how the bright planets of Jupiter and Venus rise in the night sky from the east until they form in perspective as if they merged into a single star.

Total Lunar Eclipse: 15 th of May

This phenomenon can be seen in much of the world, especially in America, western Europe and Africa.

The total lunar eclipse will begin at 19:32 (UTC -6) when the Moon enters the penumbra and its maximum will be recorded at 22:11 UTC -6), when 100% of the Moon is eclipsed by the shadow land.

Super moon: June 14th

Perseid meteor shower: August 12 and 13

Being one of the most fascinating astronomical phenomena due to its intensity, it is expected to occur on the nights of August 12 and 13, with the sighting of up to 118 meteors per hour in ideal conditions.

Moon’s total ellipse: November 8th

This phenomenon can be seen in its entirety in regions of North America, Asia, Australia and Eastern Europe.

Geminid meteor shower: December 13 and 14

This meteor shower will arrive on the night of December 3 and 14, 2022 and is expected to have an intensity of up to 150 meteors per hour in ideal conditions.