A great celestial spectacle can be seen on July 31, when the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower illuminate the sky of Mexico and fill us with beautiful postcards.

Expert portals indicated that the The last day of July marks the peak of the Southern Delta Aquariidsan annual event that lights up the skies with up to 25 meteors per hour. Although this meteor shower begins on July 12 and runs through August 23, the last day of July promises to be the most spectacular for viewing.

These meteorites come from the constellation Aquariusalthough their specific origin is still under investigation. According to IGN Astronomy, they could be related to comet 96P Machholz, known for its orbit around the Sun every 5 years.

The Southern Delta Aquariids is distinguished as one of the most active in the southern hemisphere, offering optimal conditions for observation this year. With the Moon only 16% illuminated during its peak, its dim brightness will make it even easier to see these impressive meteors.

Tips for enjoying a meteor shower

To fully enjoy this astronomical phenomenon, observers should look for a dark and clear place, away from the light pollution of cities. recommends observing after midnightwhen the constellation Aquarius is at its highest point in the sky.

No specialized equipment is required to view the Southern Delta Aquariids.simply find a comfortable spot and face southeast to enjoy the spectacle. Meteors are usually bright and fast, leaving luminous trails in their wake.

Now, what you are looking for is a beautiful image, Ideally, you should prepare yourself with semi-professional photography equipment.l, as well as a tripod that will help keep the camera in one place, without vibrations or micro-movements that end up ruining the shot.

Ideally, you should set your camera to manual mode, with the shutter speed set to slow and the aperture wide open. Remember that once the shutter button is pressed, the camera will pick up even the slightest movement, so don’t forget to set a cable release to avoid touching the device or use the timer function.