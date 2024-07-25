The Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will illuminate the Earth during the last week of July 2024. These annual astronomical events occur when our planet crosses the orbits of the comets 96P/Machholz and 169P/NEATrespectively.

When they come into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, the particles released by these comets disintegrate at high speed, generating the characteristic luminous streaks known as meteors. The peak of activity of both comets is 100% meteor showers It is expected between the night of 29th and the early morning of July 30th.

The constellation of Aquarium will be the reference point for the Delta Aquariids, while the Alpha Capricornids appear to radiate from the constellation CapricornHowever, meteors can appear anywhere in the sky.

Meteor showers are unpredictable events. Although hourly meteor rates can be estimated, the actual number of meteors visible shooting stars can vary significantly. Lunar activity also influences the observation, since the Moonlight may make it difficult to see fainter meteors.

Meteor shower can be seen without a telescope for the first time in Mexico. Photo: Special

In addition to being an impressive visual spectacle, the meteor showers offer a unique opportunity for scientists to study the composition of the kites and better understand the origins of the Solar system.

Amateur observers can also contribute to the science reporting their observations through specialized networks and applications. Meteor showers in July They are an astronomical event not to be missed.

An interesting fact is that it was not until the 19th century that the astronomers began to study these phenomena systematically. The German astronomer Alexander von Humboldt He was one of the first to document a meteor shower in detail, during his expedition to Latin America in 1800.

Over the years, scientists have discovered that meteor showers are associated with comets. When a comet approaches the Sun, the ice that composes it sublimates, releasing particles of dust and gas. These particles form a kind of “tail” that the comet drags along in its wake. If the Earth crosses the orbit of a comet, these particles enter our atmosphere and meteor showers occur. A famous example is the Perseid meteor shower, associated with comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.