





This morning there is a meteor shower. This is the Orionids, generated by remnants of Halley’s comet. It is an event much awaited by astronomers and that can be observed with the naked eye, as long as the sky is clear, from any corner of Brazil.

The phenomenon is known for creating shows with up to 30 meteors per hour. These meteors are popularly known as shooting stars. There will still be the collaboration of the Moon, which, in the waning phase, will be little bright, which makes the sky darker.

+Why aren’t comets and asteroids ’round’ like other stars?

These Orionids are generated by remnants of the famous Halley’s comet, whose last appearance dates from 1986, and with a return scheduled for 2061. The Earth crosses the comet’s path twice a year, at two different points. It is possible to see it every 74, 79 years. It is the only comet regularly visible to the naked eye.

To observe the phenomenon just pay attention. The best time is from 2 am this Friday (21) to Saturday (22). Observation does not require binoculars, telescopes or any similar equipment.

If you can’t see it today, just watch it in the next few days, because the meteor shower should continue until the end of October, but less intense.

The Orionidians phenomenon occurs at the end of October, every year, when the Earth, in its translational motion around the Sun, crosses the comet’s orbit, where a trail of debris and dust, dropped in the previous passages of Halley, floats. over thousands of years. Upon entering our atmosphere at very high speed (about 70 km/s), they burn and are vaporized by friction, leaving a luminous trail.







