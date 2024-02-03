Temperatures still rising, with the peak expected in three days. It is an early spring in Italy that forecast by weather experts for today 3 February and in the next few dayswith a thermal anomaly that will cause the thermometer to rise by approximately 8-10°C more from North to South. Still dominated by the anticyclone Zeus, the Peninsula is therefore waiting for a change which could occur towards the end of next weekbringing temperatures back to winter normality.

The peak of temperatures and the drop, what weather experts say

Mattia Gussoni, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the further increase in temperatures over the next 3 days with the peak expected on Tuesday 6 February. The peak will be accompanied by values ​​of up to 25 degrees in Sicily, values ​​of up to 10 degrees even in the mountains at 2000 meters above sea level, peaks of 22-23°C in Sardinia and constant 16-17 degrees also in Rome. An early spring, therefore, with good weather that will continue undisturbed at least until February 8th.

In the next few hours we will therefore find sun everywhere, except for night fogs or low clouds in the Po Valley: little to report other than the almost spring-like conditions also in the Alps where the freezing point will continue to rise up to around 3500 metres. This level of freezing is typical for the month of June.

On Sunday something will change, we will find Libeccio winds on the Ligurian Sea which will push clouds and drizzle towards Tuscany. The rest of the country will still see maximum temperatures rise and it will feel like April almost everywhere.

The new week, always dominated by the anticyclone Zeus, will see a partial increase in clouds along the Tyrrhenian belt with possible drizzle between Eastern Liguria and Tuscany; in the South, temperatures will increase further, as well as in the Centre-North, especially in the mountains. Maximum values ​​will rise to extraordinary values ​​by Tuesday.

A change is expected from Friday 9 February when temperatures will still be mild, but widespread precipitation will arrive: snow will return to the North above 1500 metres, then winter will gradually return more confidently with a general drop in temperature.

In summary, 6 more days of Spring then General Winter returns against the drought, against the melting of the snow and glaciers and above all against an anomalous heat which wakes up the animals from hibernation early, also creates confusion in the vegetation and partly also in we humans, tossed around by climate changes that make the seasons all hot and all the same.

The forecast in detail, what will the weather be like?

Saturday 3. In the north: sunny except for fog. In the centre: all sun and pleasant climate. In the south: sunny and mild.

Sunday 4. In the north: mostly sunny except for fog; clouds in Liguria. In the center: clouds in Tuscany with drizzle; sun and pleasant climate elsewhere. In the south: sunny and mild.

Monday 5. In the north: mostly sunny except for fog; clouds in Liguria and the Northeast. In the centre: drizzle in Tuscany, clouds along the Tyrrhenian coasts; sunny elsewhere. In the south: sunny and mild.

Trend: anticyclone Zeus again, but with more clouds until Thursday 8 February, then probable strong change in atmospheric circulation with rain and snow.