Weather forecast, heat wave over Italy: with Nero’s HEAT STORM

Nero’s HEAT STORM is being prepared, the heat storm with temperatures rising by another 3-4 degrees by Monday. The term ‘Heat Storm’ is used in meteorology to describe a heat wave with highs above 37.8°C for at least 3 days over a large area. And with Nero we will reach and exceed these values ​​​​in almost the whole country.

Antonio Sanò, founder of iLMeteo.it, underlines among other things that 2023 is already the third hottest year since 1800: even the CNR data, obviously partial and relating to only 7 months from January 1st to July 31st, therefore confirm a strong warming trend in Italy. The ranking of the hottest years since 1800 is in fact concentrated entirely in the last decade and includes 2022 (hottest year in Italian history), 2018, 2015, 2014, 2019 and 2020 in order. And with the current third heat wave of the year we are suffering again the heatwave, among other things late, which is affecting central-northern Italy: but be careful, in the next few days it will be even worse with Nero’s HEAT STORM!

In fact, from the weekend we will have a kind of ‘heat storm’ with 38-40°C in the Centre-North at least until Tuesday. The freezing level will reach the record altitude of 5200 metres, in practice we will not go below zero even on the highest peaks of the Alps: another indication of the probable end of the existence of the Alpine glaciers within this century.

from Ilmeteo.it



In detail, after the very strong storms of recent days in the North, the meteorological situation will return stable but, as mentioned, much hotter with Nero’s HEAT STORM: an increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures of at least 3-4 degrees is expected within the first days of next week.

The peak of Nero’s heat is expected on Tuesday 22 August with 39-40 degrees in Florence, Alessandria, but also on the sea in Livorno or near the sea in Pisa. These are exceptional values ​​in the Center-North expected a few days before the beginning of September!

However, something new could suddenly appear on the horizon: the cyclone Poppea, Nero’s wife, could wreak havoc from Thursday 24 August with even violent thunderstorms; Poppea, in fact, finding a lot of heat, a lot of humidity and therefore a lot of potential energy could cause extensive storms, exactly as happened a month earlier (July 24) when stormy supercells devastated part of Northern Italy.

But we’ll talk about it, meanwhile let’s get ready to sweat even more!

Weather forecast for the next few days

Weather forecast Friday 18 August 2023. In the north: some thunderstorms between Cadore and Carnia, many clouds over the Triveneto, more sun elsewhere. Middle: sunny and getting warmer. Sultry climate. In the south: gradually increasing sun and heat.

Weather forecast Saturday 19 August 2023.. In the north: sunny and very hot. In the middle: sunny and very hot. In the south: sun and heat on average for the period.

Weather forecast Sunday 20 August 2023. In the north: sunny and very hot, almost 40°C. In the middle: sun and heat intensifying. In the south: average sun and heat.

Weather forecast trend for the next few days

Further intensification of heat, peak by Tuesday with record values ​​in the Centre-North.

