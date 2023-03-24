38 (–) CEILINGS- Lizzy McAlpine

At home in the United States, Lizzy McAlpine is not yet very successful with her single Ceilings. This week she carefully climbs to number 54 in the Billboard Hot 100. In the United Kingdom things are going a lot better because she reached number 7 there last week. The 23-year-old singer from Philadelphia has already reached the Top 40 come up with her first hit. The song is about a fantastic night out with your partner. In the end, it all turns out to be a dream about a relationship that is actually long gone. Ceilings is new at number 38.

31 (–) SKYBOY – Duncan Laurence

Duncan Laurence sings in Skyboy about finding and accepting his true nature. He himself labeled it as an emotional story in which he can mainly sing and shout with a message of hope. In March 2019, Duncan scored his first Top 40 hit with Arcade and with that song he conquered the whole world after winning the Eurovision Song Contest. This week he can add his 100th week in the Dutch Top 40. Skyboy was the Alarm disc on Qmusic last week and is now his seventh hit – new at number 31.

5 (11) WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME- Metejoor & Hannah Mae

Metejoor and Hannah Mae score their first top 10 hit this week. Wat Wil Je Van Mij climbs six places and also ensures that five Dutch-language hits are in the top quarter of the list this week. This is now the case for the eighth consecutive week. Metejoor immediately comes into a special list because he is the fifth Belgian singer to score a Dutch-language top 10 hit. Raymond Van Het Groenewoud was his predecessor 32 years ago with Love For Music.

What Do You Want From Me is number 5 this week.

1 ( 1) FLOWERS – Miley Cyrus

Last week Claude set a record because Ladada (Mon Dernier Mot) became the Dutch-language hit with the most weeks in the top 3. This week he will be joined by Maan and Goldband. Secretly returns to the top 3 and equals Claude’s record by being in the top 3 for the 15th week. See also Buy the thickest diesel in the Netherlands at Domeinen

No change at number 2 with Creepin’ by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage now at number 2 for the third time.

For the 42nd time we have a hit that tops the Top 40 for nine weeks; Flowers by Miley Cyrus is also this week’s biggest hit in our country.

