Meteda, an Italian group specialized in the creation and development of innovative and technologically advanced solutions in the field of diabetes and nutrition, announces the acquisition of Retmarker, Portuguese company expert in artificial intelligence (Ai) and leader of Ai technology in ophthalmology, with particular attention to retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy.

“Meteda has always been involved in the field of medical databases for diabetes clinics and in the development of software to improve the quality of life of people”, says Marco Vespasiani, General manager of Meteda. “The acquisition of Retmarker and its technologies based on theartificial intelligence it is a huge step forward for the prevention of diabetic retinopathy and its serious consequences in Italy “.

According to the 2020 annals of the Diabetic Doctors Association (Amd), a periodic report on the services provided by a wide network of diabetes services and on the results achieved in terms of health of the patients, the diabetic retinopathy – remember a note from the group – is a common complication of diabetes that is diagnosed in about 35% of patients. Its main risk factors are the duration of the disease – the longer you suffer from diabetes, the greater the risk of having retinopathy – and the type of diabetes: people with type 2 diabetes suffer more from this complication, in fact, it is present in 22 percent of cases at various levels of severity.

“Diabetic retinopathy is a disease whose symptoms often appear late, when the lesions have already created irreversible damage to the eyes; if not diagnosed and not treated in time it leads to a disabling visual loss, up to blindness in about 7 percent of patients, is also the leading cause of low vision in the diabetic population”, Continues Vespasiani.

“Screening, diagnosis and early treatment of the disease are essential to prevent vision loss, the effectiveness of the therapies is closely linked to the timeliness of diagnosis, for this reason it is essential to carry out at least bi-annual or annual checks. However, according to the Amd 2020 annals, only 36.6% of people with type 2 diabetes undergo checkups. The use of the new technologies purchased by Meteda in the prevention of this disease – he assures – allows a high level of precision and safety in the diagnosis. Thanks to this new artificial intelligence system, the standard of care that provides for a fundus screening in all people with diabetes will now be truly applicable in all Italian diabetes centers “.

“We are very satisfied with the work done in recent years and the goals we have achieved with our technologies, the application of artificial intelligence to the field of ophthalmology and retinal diseases has proved to be the right choice”, he comments. João Diogo Ramos, President and CEO of Retmarker. “Our technology is now able to improve and simplify the screening process by making the fundus image analysis and diagnosis objective and immediate, thus saving valuable time and avoiding further complications. Our agreement with Meteda is a natural evolution of our path ”, he adds. “Thanks to his experience in data management for diabetes care, Meteda has embarked on a new path in AI with the aim of making annual retinal screening feasible. We see this acquisition as our first step towards AI, which may open up many more opportunities for diabetes care in the near future, ”concludes Vespasiani.