Metaversums Adidas releases a virtual NFT collection, products can be purchased in cryptocurrency

German sportswear brand Adidas says it will release its first NFT collection. The news agency AFP, among others, reported on the matter.

With its announcement, Adidas is joining a growing number of companies that have joined the NFT phenomenon.

Adidas Director of Marketing and Communications Erika Wykes-Sneyd called the growing digital market a “place to be”.

He described the virtual market as a “wild world with limitless possibilities”.

NFT is a cryptographic tool developed in 2017 that comes from words non-fungible token. Translated into Finnish, “non-fungible” is irreplaceable or irreplaceable, and the token translates into a coin or token, for example. NFTs are basically digital certificates of authenticity.

Adidas virtual products are displayed in a digital showcase and can be purchased in virtual currency at ethereum. According to Reuters, the price of one Adidas NFT product is about 716 euros.

The collection will be published on Friday.

Adidas’ announcement comes just days after its biggest rival, Nike, said Monday it will buy RTFKT, a manufacturer of digital tennis shoes. Nike already has a virtual marketplace on the Roblox platform.