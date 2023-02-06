horsenationally leading system integrator, which designs and implements ICT solutions for medium and large companiesthrough Delta System, a software house that is part of the same company, has perfected theacquisition of Metaverse Srldigital agency in Asolo (TV) specialized in the production of applications and multimedia contents based on 3D visualization and Virtual and Augmented Reality.

The acquisition of Metaverso Srl it is another important stage in Horsa’s external growth pathaimed at further strengthening its position in the booming market of digital virtualization, bringing the innovation of the Metaverse through concrete projects to its customers.

Metaverso Srl was born from the passion for Virtual Reality, and is a company conceived in the academic field and transformed into a corporate reality with confidence in its innovative vision.

Since 2006, the company has been able to anticipate the evolution of the digital market by developing tools aimed at enhancing knowledge through visual and experiential impact, software platforms populated with high-fidelity digital models, virtual and augmented reality, leveraging its know-how highly specialized and relying on the excellent services of its innovative and varied offer.

Why the acquisition of Metaverso Srl by Horsa?

The objective of the operation is twofold: on the one hand the sharing of skills and highly innovative solutions with customers of Horsa, developing ad hoc projects in the context of the Metaverse, on the other hand also theinclusion of the innovative 3D configurator developed by Metaverso srl within the company’s proprietary solutions.

More specifically, it is a crucial turning point that allows Horsa to bring a particularly cutting-edge offer, aimed at virtualization, to its customers in various sectors such as luxury, furniture, mechanics and training, developing applications aimed at shortening time to market, enhancing product engineering and opening new scenarios in the company-customer relationship.

“Our customers ask us to be guided to understand how to move in the Metaverse, and today thanks to this strategic operation we are finally able to implement ideas in large-scale projects, characterized by an immersive experience with a high realistic impact”

he claims Gabriel Cortesi, Executive Vice President of Horsa.

Riccardo Franco, CEO of Metaverse Srlcomments the operation as follows:

”Being part of an important national IT group like Horsa allows us to put our experience in virtuality and our passion for cutting-edge technology to good use within a structured and solid reality, continuing to pursue our goal to unite the physical and virtual world to support the technological evolution of companies”.

The acquisition of Metaverso fits perfectly into our strategy to expand the offer and allows us to bring an ever-increasing level of innovation to companies. Metaverso enjoys characteristics which, together with Horsa’s skills and network, are already leading us to the realization of new avant-garde projects

he added Nicholas Low, Horsa CEO.

Metaverso Srl was assisted by Scott Newton, Managing Partner of Thinking Dimensions in the role of strategic consultant and by Studio Associato Bacchin e Berton for contractual and tax matters.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!