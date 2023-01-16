The metaverse continued as one “expanding concept” instead of consolidating in 2022, according to the assessment of specialists interviewed by the Power360.

Raphael Moura Cardoso, psychology professor at UnB (University of Brasilia), stated that the metaverse consists of “create an environment of interaction, imitating or approaching our physical interactions”. In the analysis of Carlos Affonso Souza, director of ITS (Institute of Technology and Society) Rio, the virtual universe “Arrived, but not ready”.

The figures for last year’s financial statements show the scenario of uncertainty. According to business consulting McKinsey & Company, investment in the metaverse doubled compared to 2021 in the 1st half of 2022 (from US$ 57 billion to US$ 120 billion). Here’s the full (7.4 MB, in English).

Despite that, the Goal, Facebook’s parent company, is still seeking to profit from the division. The company he had loss of US$ 9 billion in Reality Labs (metaverse division) in the first 3 quarters of the last year. Losses from the project amount to almost US$ 20 billion since the start of the project in 2021.

THE YEAR OF ENTHUSIASM

For the teacher of Digital Platforms and Game Essentials of ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing), Vince Vader, the “hype” (enthusiasm) is the word that defines the metaverse in 2022. According to him, the community gamer continued as the main player in the virtual universe, through digital games, such as robloxMinecraft and the fortnite.

Furthermore, over the last year, major brands have invested in the metaverse to boost their reach. Volkswagen, for example, launched The Goal Last Edition, version of the popular car in the digital universe. Also held was the 1st Metaverse Fashion Week on the platform Decentralandwhich brought together brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Paco Rabanne and Dolce & Gabbana.

“Brands go where they have the most users”said Professor Ildeberto Rodello, from FEA (Faculty of Economics, Administration and Accounting at USP (University of São Paulo) in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

However, the experts interviewed by the Power360 pointed out that the metaverse did not consolidate as expected after Facebook changed the company name to Meta in October 2021. “Missing a matter of immersion”declared Vader.

For the professor of psychology at UnB, there are 2 main reasons that made it difficult to adhere to the metaverse in the Brazilian context: “The 1st situation is, in fact, being able to explain to the common population, men and women who are going to use this platform, what this is about. The 2nd difficulty is [o usuário] having to buy, for example, virtual reality glasses, which are not cheap”.

THE FUTURE OF THE METAVERSE

For 2023, it is expected that the digital universe will continue to grow, with a focus on entertainment. The main trends of the metaverse for this year should be the strengthening of new technologies, such as 5G and the use of avatars, decentralized monetary transactions with cryptocurrencies and the marketing in the universe.

“I believe that 2023 will be a year of many online games, including on mobile. We still have a technological dependency. However, the gaming industry will continue to grow and should spread to other areas.”said the ESPM professor.

In addition, the regulation of the metaverse in Brazil and in other countries should also become more discussed, with guidelines such as real-time content moderation and the formulation of legislation focused on the protection of user data in the universe.

Regarding data protection, Carlos Affonso Souza said that “the metaverse will increasingly demand intensive processing of personal data [porque] it expands a universe of indicators that can lead to identification with a person, for example”.

In the opinion of Ildeberto Rodello, 2022 was marked by greater knowledge about the concept of metaverse. For him, “The The tendency is, more and more, for Brazilians to enter the metaverse”.

“Brazilians are very open to technological innovations. Today it is one of the countries that most uses social networks and has an important participation in relation to e-commerce on the world stage”he stated.

Financial projections for the digital universe are also promising. According to the report of McKinsey & Companyy, it is estimated that the metaverse market will move US$ 5 trillion by 2030.

