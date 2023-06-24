USP researchers evaluated the effects of virtual reality on patients with cerebral palsy during the pandemic

A group of researchers from the School of Arts, Sciences and Humanities (EACH) at the University of São Paulo (USP) combined science and technology to assess the effects of the non-immersive metaverse –that is, without the need for 3D glasses– in rehabilitation people with disabilities, including patients with cerebral palsy. In a study published in the scientific journal Frontier in Psychologyresearchers demonstrated the benefits of using telerehabilitation as a treatment option.

The idea of ​​carrying out the study came about during the period of social isolation, during the covid-19 pandemic, when consultations could not be carried out in person and, therefore, many patients had to interrupt their therapies. Before the pandemic, researchers were already using virtual reality to support these sessions, but all in person. Faced with the difficulty imposed by the quarantine, the group decided to adapt the therapy and test its effects through virtual care.

The metaverse is a kind of “new reality”, a space that integrates the real and virtual worlds through digital devices – cell phones, tablets or computers. It is a collective and shared space, where it is possible to identify –by means of an avatar– constructions, rooms, furniture, in addition to meeting other people and talking to them in a similar way as if they were in the real world. In this virtual reality environment it is also possible to socialize, play, learn and collaborate.

The group is coordinated by Professor Carlos Monteiro, from the Physical Education and Health course at the University of São Paulo, who had the idea of ​​adapting the method and platform to be applied in patients’ homes, without the presence of a health professional. (who accompanied the therapy remotely). To do so, all you had to do was have a computer, tablet or cell phone and access to an internet connection with a good connection.

“You don’t need 3D glasses or a computer, access can be done on your cell phone. This is a way to reduce costs and make the platform available to patients in any region of Brazil, free of charge.”, explained Monteiro, who also coordinates the page @metaverso.rehab, where he talks about several studies that are being carried out on the subject.

According to Monteiro, the group develops several games for rehabilitation and they can be adapted according to the person’s disability. In this study, they specifically evaluated the effects on patients with cerebral palsy, but the model can be applied to people with ASD (Autistic Spectrum Disorder) and Down syndrome, for example.

How it works?

As virtual reality was already used in face-to-face care, the professor wanted to know if playing games through distance care during the pandemic would increase the level of physical activity of these patients, who were at home. In all, 44 people participated in the study, which was conducted between March and June 2020.

According to Monteiro, a researcher guided the patients’ activities remotely. At home, with the help of a guardian, the participants performed the games through the non-immersive platform and their activity levels were detected and evaluated by the platform.

Cerebral palsy patients may have some motor disturbances associated with sensation, learning and communication. In one of the games, for example, the participant entered the metaverse and his avatar had to “touch” the balls as they appeared on the computer’s display. This “touch” was done through the movements of the patient’s hands and everything was detected and recorded by the computer/cell phone camera.

The objective of the therapy, explained Monteiro, was to evaluate the patients’ perception of effort, tiredness and motor coordination through the platform and a questionnaire that uses a scale based on the sensations felt during exercise, such as muscle fatigue and increased heart rate and breathing. The teacher also said that the improvement (or not) of motor performance was also analyzed, which was measured by the precision of the movements and the number of hits and misses. Finally, the researcher assessed the motivation and satisfaction of the participants.

Access the virtual reality game for free here.

The results showed that remote therapy using virtual reality helped to engage and improve the performance of these patients, in addition to encouraging the practice of physical activity. Patients also considered the activity fun. The advantage of this method, says Monteiro, is that it does not use the immersive metaverse (with 3D glasses, which cost much more). “This facilitates and expands the possibility of access to new technologies across the country at an affordable cost.“, he said.

The limiting factor, he says, is the lack of investment in the area to improve the quality of patient access to electronic devices. “A pair of virtual reality glasses costs around R$3,000. It would not be possible to offer this to all patients. But our platform is open and today we have five games available to anyone”, said the professor.

With information from the Einstein Agency.