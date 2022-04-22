Guadalajara.- It is becoming more and more common in the country to hear about metaverses and more global brands join them, but not all people know what they are.

Roberto Aguilar, CEO of Día Fintech & Aguilar Zank, explained that a metaverse is a digital space where people can interact both socially and economically through an avatar, that is, a digital figure created from the platform.

“To understand metaverses, you also have to understand cryptocurrencies and NFTs, everything is connected and can be used in them, since metaverses have their own crypto because they move the digital economy,” he explained.

According to the specialist, metaverses have become popular and are trending due to the benefits they bring to business, for example, a service provider can install their office in a metaverse and serve anyone from anywhere in the world. through each one’s avatar.

“It’s a great opportunity for business, and instead of making a physical appointment we can get into the metaverse and see each other, it’s an even more fun experience,” he said.

For this reason, Roberto Aguilar recommended knowing about the metaverses and “getting on” the trend, which is being used by the most important global companies, such as Adidas, Coca Cola and HP, who already have their virtual offices.

One of the most popular and currently used metaverses is Decentraland, while there are also video games similar to metaverses, such as The Sandbox and Axie Infinity, where any beginner can try and have an experience.