Oct 31, 2022 20:22

If the “fake patient” lives in his world, the virtual metavirus world, which is expected to be an extension of the real one, invades the health field day after day, through promising innovations and technological devices that provide facilities but at the same time open the door to a set of risks.

And digital health services are witnessing after the health crisis strengthened its spread, including remote consultations, applications for monitoring patients via the Internet, and the use of artificial intelligence in the field of diagnosis… Now to it is added the virtual world of Metaverse, which is still under development, and which mainly includes games and festive activities Like concerts.

Pharmaceutical companies have previously entered this field, as the American company “Pfizer” created “Hemocraft”, which is a type of online game through which people with hemophilia learn to manage their treatment. More recently, US stylists company Invisalign started an interactive dental clinic on Metaverse to encourage avatars (or rather their real owners) to “learn more about the product through a conversation with a dentist or orthodontist”.

In France, the well-to-do clinic “Clinique des Champs Elysées”, a well-to-do cosmetic clinic with a strong presence on social networks, chose to organize its first conference in Metaverse on the topic of obesity treatments.

The online conference was attended by a few dozen avatars. In the virtual room, they found themselves in front of the lecturers who were showing them the possible procedures.

The aim was to enable patients who would not dare to visit a doctor in the real world to inquire by computer while sitting at home.

Although the goal in itself is not revolutionary, the potential applications may go beyond mere education. In Paris, medical professors Boris Hansel and Patrick Nataf plan to launch a university degree dedicated to Metaverse’s role in healthcare in March 2023. – “Climate not devices” Professor Nataf Metavers describes it as “an amazing opportunity (…) especially in terms of training, as it will allow surgeons in two different countries to help each other, and their instruments will be able to interact thanks to mixed reality”, that is, the merging of the real and virtual worlds.

“Our surgery will have a kind of black box, similar to the one on an airplane, so that after the operation we can analyze what we did during it,” he explains.

“Thanks to Metaverse, we can make a person, with all their characteristics, their ‘digital twin’ for personalized medicine,” says Professor Hansel. He adds reassuringly, “We will never replace the announcement of the diagnosis, or the escort of the patient, with a hypothetical alternative.”

As for the nutritionist Lamia Zenai, who participated in the Champs Elysees clinic’s conference on obesity through Metaverse, she sees this parallel world as an important element, and says, “If there is a social stigma regarding a disease, Metaverse with its symbolic characters can help patients, and allow them to communicate with Caregivers who show them how to deal with their conditions.”

Metaverse has begun to attract investors even though it is still in its infancy. A McKinsey report indicates that investments in the sector reached 120 billion dollars in 2022. However, Metaverse raises some concerns, especially in the field of health. One of these concerns is related to the concerned public, as some people have not been able to keep up with the transition to electronic public services.

