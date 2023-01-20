One really interesting fact that emerged from the GDC 2023 annual State of the Industry report is the distrust of developers towards i metaverse. For the most part they will fail to deliver on what they promise, thus resulting bankruptcy (we add).

More specifically, 2,300 developers were asked, “Which of these companies/platforms do you think will deliver on the promises made by the metaverse concept?” Of the respondents, 45% did not name names, stating that none will be able to achieve the goal.

The poll expressing distrust of metaverses

Of the most optimistic, 14% played it safe, indicating Epic Games with Fortnite as an example of a successful metaverse. Meta follows, with its Horizon Worlds at 7%, then Microsoft with Minecraft at 7%, Roblox at 5% and gradually all the other companies.

In fact, the metaverses have not made a good impression so far, between discouraging data, projects that never took off and sensational failures. We’ll see if in the future they will be able to establish themselves in some way, but given the distrust shown by users we see it as really difficult.