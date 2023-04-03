Businessman Mark Zuckerberg even changed the name of the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to give more echo to his new bet, in October 2021. Meta would be the name of the company, and Metaverso, a digital universe environment, would be the new bet.

In March 2023, less than two years after the announcement and more than US$10 billion in investment, Metaverso was left behind by the billionaire. The bet, sold as the future of communication and interaction between people in the digital world, was frustrated.

“Although Facebook is still one of the most profitable companies in the world, Meta made a $100 billion blind bet on the Metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg invested in something that nobody knows exactly what it is, not even Meta. In addition, the company did not even say what the business model would be applied to the project”, criticized Rodrigo Silva, professor at the Faculty of Computing and Informatics at Mackenzie.

Because it did not work?

In a scenario where the world was starting to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, the bet that people would spend more and more time at home for having catapulted this initiative.

The Metaverse would be an extension of life, where people could live with other avatars, trade items and even get married and buy land. None of this has taken technology out of the Silicon Valley dream and into reality. The specialist in technology, innovation and trends Arthur Igreja has some hypotheses as to why the technology did not succeed.

“The technology is still very expensive and it is not simple. The headset isn’t as comfortable as it needs to be. And when talking about an immersive experience like this, it is essential to emphasize that it only makes sense if people manage to find friends, acquaintances within that same environment. If there is only an ‘early adopter’ as is the case with Metaverso, this does not generate a wide movement. It is necessary to have a certain effect of viralization in a short period of time and that is not what happened with Metaverso”, he believes.

What is the future of the NFT?

In parallel with the Metaverse, Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) gained popularity. At first used by artists to sell virtual art, Non-Fungible Tokens would be very well used in the Metaverse, since the user could buy an exclusive article for his avatar within the platform.

Now, with the brakes on the technology market, the specialists consulted by the This Is Money are unanimous in pointing out that the NFT will be harmed. “NFT was born dead. I don’t see the possibility of guaranteeing that a digital object is classified as original and worth a lot of money. This could become a dantesque financial bubble”, pointed out Silva. Igreja agrees that the NFT can be harmed, but reinforces that the technology and concept go further than the Metaverse.

Can artificial intelligence go the same way?

Artificial Intelligence is the new attempt by big techs to get out of the financial difficulties they have been facing since the US government decided to raise interest rates and make investments scarcer. Since then, a series of layoffs have been happening in a still billionaire market. Silva says he does not believe that the bet on Artificial Intelligence will go wrong, since it is a much more consolidated technology.