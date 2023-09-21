Saeed Ahmed (Sharjah)

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, confirmed that cases of fraud and electronic blackmail have become worrying. Due to the increasing number of people who are exposed to such cases, due to lack of knowledge or ignorance in preventing suspicious links and websites, he pointed out that the platform launched by Sharjah Police is a direct communication channel between the police and all segments of society, to enhance security awareness in an innovative way through various stations. Introducing them to ways to prevent and protect against cybercrimes. This came during the inauguration of “Metaverse” within the interactive awareness platform “Be Aware,” which was launched by Sharjah Police under the slogan “Stop.. Think.. Protect” at Al Zahia City Center in Sharjah, in coordination with the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Department and the Department of Media and Public Relations, in the presence of a number Department managers and department heads.