Despite the advancement of the Ômicron variant in the United States, the Consumers Electronic Show (CES), one of the main technology fairs in the world, is confirmed in face-to-face format. The event will be held in Las Vegas, United States, between January 5th and 7th.

After an online edition in 2021, this year’s fair was reduced by one day due to the Covid-19 cases. Even so, it will feature 1,900 technology exhibiting companies that will address various topics: robotics, space engineering, technological food, Internet of Things (IOT), innovation in health and well-being, NFTs, drones, among others.

+ 5G: See list of cell phones that can access technology in Brazil

+ Elon Musk criticizes Metaverse and says Neuralink technology will be superior

One of the most unusual talks was announced on the social networks of the event’s organizers, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA): the socialite Paris Hilton, which in November 2021 invested U$300 million in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will participate in a debate on blockchain, crypto and NFTs next Wednesday (5).

The automotive sector will also be at the forefront at the event: Hyundai, Toyota, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler and Stellantis have confirmed their participation. Companies like Qualcomm, Waymo and Luminar will also debate the new market for electric vehicles.

The Metaverse and virtual reality technologies, called the “next generation of the internet”, will be debated by exhibitors who will present news related to the new environment: products, events, interactions, games, Expanded Reality and Augmented Reality solutions.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?