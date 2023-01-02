Meta continues its race for the metaverse with the purchase of the Dutch company Luxexcel, specialized in prescription lenses for smart glasses made with 3D printers. Founded in 2009, Luxexcel aims to give an answer to all those who need prescription lenses in future devices for mixed reality and holograms, rather than having to use them on top of their glasses. An impractical solution when smart glasses and viewers will be much smaller and more manageable. In 2021 the company entered into a partnership with WaveOptics for the creation of transparent screens to superimpose digital elements on reality. It must be said that Meta is certainly working on augmented reality glasses that contribute to its vision of the metaverse, but it will still be a long time before they can see the light for the mass market. However, Zuckerberg’s company said it will invest another $19.2 billion in building its digital universe this new year.