On Tuesday 3 October, at 11.00, in the Colonne hall of Palazzo Civico in Turin, the press conference will be held to present the second edition of the Metaverse Festival, promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators with the patronage of the Municipality of Turin and of other eminent institutional partners including the Offices of the European Parliament in Italy, the Representation of the European Commission in Italy, the AGID – Agency for Digital Italy, the ENEA Agency, the National Research Council, the Italian Institute of Technology and the Piedmont Region. During the meeting, the many themes of the new edition of the Festival will be illustrated and the program will be revealed with all the national and international guests protagonists of the event. Speakers: Chiara Foglietta, Municipal Councilor for Innovation of the City of Turin; Gabriele Ferrieri, President of ANGI; Anna Cavallo, Director of Digital Transformation CSI Piemonte; Carlo Rodomonti, Strategic and Digital Marketing Manager of Rai Cinema; Domenico De Gaetano, Director of the Turin Cinema Museum; Roberto Baldassarri, Director of the ANGI scientific committee.