The second edition of the Metaverse Festival promoted by ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators, returns to Turin. The appointment is for October 10th starting from 8.30 am inside the prestigious location of Nuvola Lavazza. There are many entities that wanted to support this new edition of the Metaverse Festival, such as the Municipality of Turin, the Offices of the European Parliament in Italy, the Representation of the European Commission in Italy, the AGID – Agency for Digital Italy, the ENEA Agency, the National Research Council, the Italian Institute of Technology, the Piedmont Region and the participation of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation. The event also sees the main partnership of Ferrovie dello Stato, CSI Piemonte and Meta. The latter, together with Rai Cinema and other important players in the sector, will allow you to experiment with virtual reality thanks to the creation of immersive sets that will be possible to try for free during the Festival.

Among the many testimonies who will speak, we highlight in particular: Laura Bononcini, Head of Institutional Relations and Regulatory Affairs of Meta for Southern Europe; Guido Scorza Member of the Board of Guarantor for the protection of personal data; Manila Di Giovanni, who at just 22 years old founded a startup and created the first Metaverse in the world of a state, the Principality of Monaco, won the Prix Monte-Carlo Femme de l’Année 2023, the Woman of the Year award; Paolo Carito General Director of Euro Roma 2024 and expert in entertainment, media, economics, strategies, innovation and organization of sports processes; Marco Ramilli international IT security expert, entrepreneur, writer and white-hat hacker who worked for the United States Government as a doctoral student; Carlo Rodomonti Head of Strategic Marketing and Digital Rai Cinema; Alessandro Morelli, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with delegation to the CIPE; Chiara Foglietta, Councilor of the Municipality of Turin; Matteo Marnati, Councilor for Innovation and Research of the Piedmont Region; Letizia Maria Ferraris, President of CSI Piedmont; Pietro Pacini, General Director of CSI Piedmont. Finally, to highlight the data and the state of the digital transition in Italy on the topic of VR and AI, the ANGI Ricerche observatory which, in collaboration with Lab21.01, will present all the numbers of the exclusive survey during the event. Info and accreditations on the official website of the event.