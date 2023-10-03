The Metaverse Festival promoted by ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators, returns to Turin after last year’s success. Appointment on October 10th inside the Nuvola Lavazza location. During the press conference held today at Palazzo Civico, the themes of the new edition of the Festival were illustrated and the program was revealed with all the national and international guests protagonists of the event. The press conference was attended by the municipal councilor Chiara Foglietta, the president of ANGI Gabriele Ferrieri, the director of the ANGI scientific committee prof. Roberto Baldassari, the Director of Digital Transformation CSI Piedmont Anna Cavallo; the Strategic and Digital Marketing Manager of Rai Cinema prof. Carlo Rodomonti and the director of the Turin Cinema Museum Domenico De Gaetano. This new edition of the Metaverse Festival also renews its institutional presence and beyond, with the patronage of the Municipality of Turin and other eminent actors, including the Offices of the European Parliament in Italy, the Representation of the European Commission in Italy, the AGID – Agency for Digital Italy, the ENEA Agency, the National Research Council, the Italian Institute of Technology and the Piedmont Region.

The event also sees the main partnership of Ferrovie dello Stato, CSI Piemonte and Meta. The latter, together with Rai Cinema and other players in the sector, will allow you to experiment with virtual reality thanks to the creation of immersive sets that will be possible to try for free during the Festival. Finally, to highlight the data and the state of the digital transition in Italy on the topic of VR and AI, the ANGI Ricerche observatory which, in collaboration with Lab21.01, will present all the numbers of the exclusive survey during the event. “We are particularly pleased to be able to continue our important journey during this 2023, in which we are increasingly distinguishing ourselves as a point of reference for innovation in Italy, in bringing the Metaverse Festival back to Turin, in this new edition full of new exceptional contents and guests”, underlines the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri. “We are honored by the important support that the territory has shown us with our partners from the Municipality of Turin, the Piedmont Region and the CSi Piedmont united with the major players in the corporate world and large tech companies in bringing the word of innovation , of the virtual reality of AI in this event in which the opportunity for discussion and dialogue between innovators and Italian and European institutions will also be fundamental”.

“Emerging technologies represent an exciting challenge – explains the Councilor for Innovation and Digital Transition of the City of Turin Chiara Foglietta – and deserve continuous and constant attention so that their application aims to improve the quality of life of citizens. They must be guided and governed in the best possible way to maximize opportunities and benefits, while minimizing risks. Our city once again stands out on a national level on digital issues, hosting prestigious events and exhibitions. The Metaverse Festival is an important opportunity for discussion that completes a month of innovation in Turin.” Anna Cavallo, Director of Digital Transformation CSI Piemonte declared “The CSI uses the most cutting-edge technologies to transform and innovate public administration. For this reason, last year it created one of the most socially important initiatives for the Consortium: the help desk against cyberbullying on the metaverse, an experimental project launched in collaboration with the Piedmont Region and the Order of Psychologists of Piedmont, to provide support to kids affected by cyberbullying. For the same reason, this year the CSI intends to enhance new solutions with artificial intelligence, a technology that can also offer great benefits for the public sector and which could radically change the ways in which institutions, people and companies they will communicate and work together.”

Paolo Del Brocco, CEO of Rai Cinema, added: “In the constantly evolving panorama of the audiovisual industry, Rai Cinema’s objective is to involve an increasingly wider and more diverse audience, bringing them closer to great cinema in every way and through any platform. The commitment to overseeing the most innovative forms of narrative expression, such as virtual reality and the metaverse, is not just a technological challenge, but a task that allows us to enrich and enhance our traditional story. Even more importantly, it allows us to convey issues of great social and cultural relevance even to a very young audience, creating a bridge between the cinematographic tradition and the new generations of spectators”.