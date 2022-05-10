With last week’s announcement that Varjo Reality Cloud is out of beta and is now in full version, we have basically two fields of metaverse: Meta, which is focused on the consumer and revenue and is defined by the performance limitations associated with the Oculus headset. wireless; and the Varjo-Nvidia approach where performance is king, business is the main focus and the result is much closer to the goal of Star Trek Holodeckwhich is expected to be the eventual photorealistic experience of the metaverse that the market has been prepared to desire.

Metaverse: the solutions at stake

A half

Meta often seems to focus primarily on making beautiful what appeared to be a bad decision by its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. In this case, there was an internal dispute between Zuckerberg and how the company’s metaverse effort will turn out. Previous leadership wants to focus on high quality, while Zuckerberg wants to focus on affordability, which is a bit ironic given how rich the big guy is.

In general, and we’ve seen this repeatedly in the tech market, particularly with virtual reality efforts, the best path is what Microsoft has taken with its AR solution, HoloLens. First, focus on getting the right product and providing it to businesses who can afford the extra cost.

Then cut costs and eventually (HoloLens clearly hasn’t entered this stage yet) cut costs so that the price is attractive to a larger and increasingly consumer-centric market.

Meta’s Oculus headset has a decent-priced consumer solution that’s fine for many games, but when it comes to rendering the metaverse, the quality of the result feels cartoonish and a far cry from photorealistic lenses for the virtual reality segment and the current audience. In short, the Oculus headset, while impressive, lacks the performance to create the level of VR required for immersion, and immersion is what people are looking forward to in the metaverse.

A very worrying aspect of Meta’s approach appears to be overloading developers with their implementation in the metaverse in exchange for the privilege of operating on the platform. It’s about gaining critical mass in developers. Start with the impression that they are overloading without a doubt it will motivate developers to find another platform low cost on which to sell their solutions.

Varjo and Nvidia

These two companies are not in competition. Varjo produces what appears to be the best professional-grade VR headset on the market. Nvidia’s metaverse effort, which largely surrounds its Omniverse toolset, is aggressively bridging the gap on photorealistic experiences.

Even the cloud Varjo and Nvidia’s cloud resources engage and use developers to ensure that there is extensive content and that both users and developers can access it as needed. Unlike Meta, Nvidia and Varjo seem more to provide access at this stage than to seek to milk every penny from people that they want to develop on their respective platforms.

Unlike Meta, both Varjo and Nvidia have displayed avatars and images that are nearly indistinguishable from reality with one exception: Varjo’s human-looking avatars still lack the ability to show emotion.

While they are graphically much more realistic than Meta’s cartoonish effort, the lack of emotion puts them in a rather awkward and possibly even commercially dangerous situation. Nvidia has shown avatars that can show emotions and are much more realistic.

This implies that the two companies, if they were to collaborate more closely, could help solve each other’s problems of realism and, by working together, could significantly shift the ball towards that hyper-realistic metaverse that we all aspire to.

Conceptually, Meta and both Nvidia and Varjo are on different teams when it comes to price and capacity for their respective metaverse solutions. Meta is all about price low entry and physical convenience, while overloading its developer services on its emerging Meta platform. Both Nvidia and Varjo are much more focused on the goal of a photorealistic experience and have chosen the professional market as their prime target that can, and is, fund it today.

I think the result is that many consumers will be disappointed with their first experiences in the Meta cloud but, already, the developers are praising the efforts of Nvidia and Varjo (Varjo also announced that Volvo was using its new Reality Cloud solution to collaborate on new car ).