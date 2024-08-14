Nowadays, trading can be done from the comfort of your house, with the abundance of investing software that allows you to access the financial markets almost anywhere and using any device.

MetaTrader is one of the most used software for accessing financial markets, executing traders, and managing your investment portfolio.

There are different ways to use this system, with MT4 and MT5 and various versions of the trading program itself. Let’s explore the difference between them and how you can use the MT4 WebTrader.

Introducing MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are the most famous trading systems used by institutional investors, proprietary traders and brokerage firms worldwide. MT4 is mostly known for its originality, ease of use and convenience for all traders.

MetaTrader 4 was introduced in 2005, and it was originally used for trading in the Forex market. Later, it expanded to over 80 markets, including equities, commodities and indices. MT4 offers customisation tools, automation technologies, and various education materials for newly started traders.

MetaTrader 4 WebTrader Features

MetaTrader software is available as a dedicated application that you can install locally on your device or a web-based platform that requires access from the internet browser.

The MT4 WebTrader is a preferable option for most users since it eliminates the need to store data internally and relies on the provider’s server for trade execution and performance. Let’s review the top features of the Web-based MetaTrader 4.

Expert Advisors

The EA is a distinguished feature of the MetaTrader, which allows users to automate trading using built-in algorithms and robots known as Expert Advisors. This feature offers customisable inputs that users can adjust to process trades on the trader’s behalf, minimising the need for manual order execution and facilitating scaling trade automation.

Users can access the EA 24/7, use stop-loss orders and backtest their EA’s strategy to ensure its effectiveness.

Advanced Charting Options and Analytics

MetaTrader 4 comes with 23 built-in analytical tools and 30 technical indicators. This toolkit is sufficient to give investors in-depth market insights, locate trends, and draw accurate estimations.

The system offers various charting options, such as bar sequence, candlesticks and the broken line. Users can add customised charts and signals using the MQL4 programming language to improve their analytics and insights.

Broad Connectivity and Integrations

MetaTrader is a third-party trading software that you can add to a brokerage firm, exchange platform, prime brokerages and institutional investing corporations.

This suitability makes MT4 the top choice for financial liquidity companies, retail brokers and prop trading firms, allowing them to offer a trading system that resonates with their experience and styles.

Final Remarks

MetaQuotes has established its name as a leading provider of the world’s #1 trading software, MetaTrader, with its versions MT4 and MT5.

MetaTrader 4 is a widely used trading platform for brokerage firms and institutional investors since it suits investors with different experiences and styles.