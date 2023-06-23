Of Roger Corcella

The clinical trial of the REVERT project for the development of a decision-making system based on algorithms is underway. It is coordinated by IRCCS San Raffaele and the Tor Vergata University of Rome

Understand in advance what are the effects of therapies on patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): the goal of the REVERT project (taRgeted thErapy for adVanced colorEctal cancer paTients), funded by the European Horizon 2020 program with almost 6 million euros. Launched in January 2020, the project is entering the final phase (expected completion by December 2023) with the initiation of the clinical trial which sees Italy in the front row: the IRCCS San Raffaele in Rome, in fact, is the European coordination center while the University of Rome Tor Vergata coordinates the clinical trial.

Database and computational system This objective is pursued through the construction of the REVERT-DataBase (RDB) thanks to a large number of standardized biobank samples with related structured data e clinical databases (including known clinical and biological features as well as new potential prognostic/predictive biomarkers) from several leading European clinical centres.

The RDB, in turn, used to build a sophisticated computational framework based on Artificial Intelligence for evaluate its impact on survival and quality of life in a prospective clinical study through the testing of new therapeutic sequences of available and authorized molecularly targeted drugs in patients with mCRC. Eventually, REVERT will also generate a European network between SMEs, research institutes, clinical centers and biobanks focused on research and development in the field of AI-Health for the development of personalized medicine.

Disease numbers Colorectal cancer represents the third neoplasm in men and the second in women, behind only lung and breast cancers. The latest AIOM report The numbers of cancer in Italy 2022 estimates for the reference year 48,100 new cases (26,000 in men and 22,100 in women, up on 2020 respectively by +1.5% and +1.6%), manifesting c

Increasingly frequent among the under 50samong whom diagnoses have doubled with the death rate projected to rise through 2030. About 50% of patients with local colorectal cancer will develop distant metastases and that almost 21% of patients already have metastases at the time of diagnosis.

The selection of the first pharmacological treatment in metastatic disease represents a crucial step in the therapeutic pathway of these patients, allowing for a significant improvement in response rates and overall survival thanks to theassociation between chemotherapy drugs and targeted drugs.

Biological bank and database The project stems from the experience achieved at the San Raffaele in Rome, where a biological bank and database interinstitutional and multidisciplinary for the application of Artificial Intelligence methodologies aimed at developing predictive medicine protocols

explains Fiorella Guadagni, coordinator of the project and of the BioBIM Biobank and associated database of the IRCCS San Raffaele and full professor of Clinical Biochemistry and Clinical Molecular Biology at the San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome.

The goal is to build an innovative decision support system based on artificial intelligence using real-world experience and data from different hospitals operating in the EU healthcare system for a innovative model of combinatorial therapybased on a personalized medicine approach, which identifies the most effective therapeutic intervention for the individual patient with colorectal cancer, he adds.

Personalized treatment Through this innovative model, based on artificial intelligence techniques, we want to personalize the therapeutic treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer – not susceptible to surgery – identifying, each time, the most effective one.

The clinical study will verify the predictive efficacy of Artificial Intelligence on the choice of the best treatment in a “personalized” perspective, he explains Mario Rosellidirector of the Medical Oncology Unit of the Tor Vergata University Hospital and full professor of the same University.

In fact, the decision-making algorithm was previously "educated" through retrospective evaluation of the clinical profiles of patients already treated in the Oncology Units participating in the project and who, based on their response to treatment, were defined as "responders" or "not responders". This algorithm, applied to the new patients enrolled in the clinical study, will allow support the investigator towards the best therapeutic choice. Finally, although the REVERT trial is specifically aimed at metastatic colorectal disease, its results are expected to have a positive impact on other types of cancer, he concludes.

European partners Among the European partners, in addition to the IRCCS San Raffaele (coordination center of the REVERT project) and the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the REVERT project involves 6

Medical Oncology Unit belonging to 3 different European countries: the University of Rome Tor Vergata (clinical coordinator centre), the University of Florence and Palermo, the Institutul Regional de Oncologie Iasi and the Clusterul Regional Inovativ de Imagistica Moleculara Structurala (both in Romania) and the Murciano De Salud Service (Spain) who will take care of the enrollment of patients.

Among the non-clinical partners participating in the project: ProMIS – Mattone Internazionale Salute Program, responsible for the dissemination and communication of the results, Malmo Universitet (Sweden), Umea Universitet (Sweden), Genxpro GMBH (Germany), Bundesanstalt Fuermaterialforschung Und-Pruefung (Germany ), Biovariance GMBH (Germany), Fundacion Universitaria San Antonio (Spain), Luxembourg Institute of Health (Luxembourg) and Olomedia (Italy).