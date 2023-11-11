Liquid biopsy should enter daily clinical practice to detect certain mutations in advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It must be used in all medical oncology centers on the Peninsula, from the largest to the peripheral ones. It is an important tool and can contribute to greater personalization of treatments for the most serious forms of the most frequent neoplasm in our country. The warning is launched today by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), from its XXV National Congress which is currently taking place in Rome.

For the occasion, the new project ‘Metastatic breast cancer, the importance of mutation testing and the role of liquid biopsy’ is presented, which intends to achieve multiple objectives and raise awareness among clinicians, institutions and patient associations towards the importance of new predictive tests on liquid samples. A series of initiatives are planned – AIOM informs in a note – including a monthly scientific update newsletter for oncology specialists, talk shows and video interviews broadcast on AiomTv, the scientific society’s web channel, webinars for patients, distribution of brochures and other information material. Everything will be supported by an intense campaign on Aiom’s official social media. The initiative is made possible with the non-conditional support of Menarini Stemline Italia.

“We want to spread 360-degree messages and reach all stakeholders involved in the treatment of the most advanced forms of breast cancer – states Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom – Over 37 thousand women with metastatic neoplasia live in Italy and survival rates are still low, albeit in improvement in recent years. Treatments must be personalized also thanks to mutational tests.”

“Based on the expression of specific receptors present on the surface of the cells – continues Cinieri – the tumor can be divided into different subtypes. The Hr+/Her2- one is the most widespread form and is treated above all with the administration of endocrine therapy. It has ‘objective of reducing hormone levels and thus inhibiting the cancer’s ‘supply’ pathways”, specifies the Aiom president.

“Unfortunately, a non-negligible number of patients develop resistance to hormone therapy due to specific genetic mutations – underlines Fabio Puglisi, director of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Irccs Cro of Aviano (Pordenone), and professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Udine – This contributes to making the prognosis more severe and decreasing survival rates for advanced or metastatic forms of cancer. Today, however, we are witnessing, even in oncology, the revolution of precision medicine. Research has managed to identify new targets therapeutics that we can successfully address through more targeted approaches.”

“The liquid biopsy represents a new method of studying a neoplasm – highlights Antonio Russo, national treasurer of Aiom – It is currently little used in the management of patients with breast cancer. It consists of a simple blood sample and a subsequent analysis of the tumor DNA circulating in a liquid sample. From this we can obtain a series of important information. In the specific case of breast cancer, it allows us to identify biomarkers predictive of response or resistance to treatment. Approximately 40% of all Er+/Her2- tumors are advanced or metastatic patients have mutations in Esr1 or Estrogen Receptor 1. For this subgroup of cases, new target therapies have been developed.”

“The liquid biopsy has great potential and obvious advantages that can be exploited to a greater extent – continues Cinieri – It is a simple and painless blood sample, therefore it represents a minimally invasive test with no complications. It can be repeated several times over time to monitor the “molecular evolution of oncological pathology. Finally, it can give us more exhaustive answers than the ‘classic’ tissue biopsy regarding the molecular heterogeneity of a neoplasm. It can be used for the most advanced forms of breast cancer and also in colorectal cancer” . These “are the first two most widespread oncological pathologies in our country and every year they register over 100 thousand new cases – Russo points out – Finally, scientific evidence has shown that it can also be useful in non-small cell lung cancer and in skin cancer very dangerous and insidious like melanoma.”

“Breast cancer is characterized by a high level of heterogeneity – remarks Puglisi – The in-depth study of the different genetic and molecular alterations represents the key to understanding the notable progress we have recorded in this disease. Research must persevere in its commitment to develop increasingly personalized therapies. It is, in fact, a neoplasm in constant and significant growth in almost all Western countries.”

“We are proud to support Aiom in this new educational project – concludes Nicola Bencini, General Manager of Menarini Stemline Italia – We consider the collaboration with Aiom and the Italian oncology community of great value to improve the diagnosis and treatment process of patients suffering from cancer to the breast.”