“Having a new molecule, trastuzumab-deruxtecan, which works better than those we used in second line” in patients with Her2-positive metastatic breast cancer “allows us to change the algorithm and anticipate the use of these treatments”. Not only “to have an effective therapy in case of resistance, but also “for a better quality of life of the patient, central to the humanization of treatments”. This was said by Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), speaking this morning in Milan at the press conference on the reimbursement recognized by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) for the monoclonal antibody drug-conjugate from Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.

As was recalled during the event, the Destiny-Breast03 registration study demonstrated that health-related quality of life did not worsen in these patients, despite the longer duration of treatment with trastuzumab deruxtecan. The time between the start of treatment and the first hospitalization was in fact approximately 216 days compared to 50 days for standard treatment (TDM-1). Giving a drug that has demonstrated up to 80% partial responses, in patients with painful metastases, is linked to a marked improvement in quality of life. In this regard, “we will soon present the new AIOM guidelines for breast cancer – Cinieri anticipated – A complex work, but which is useful and can be consulted for the management of the disease in all phases, also by healthcare professionals , of patients and of the general practitioner, even in the pre-terminal and terminal phase, which unfortunately arrives. I have some doubts – reflects the Aiom president – about the fact that people die in hospital and not at home. In my way to see, we should encourage integrated medicine with psychological support and as much local support as possible. More and more people are deciding, not only for breast pathologies, to die at home. In young women in the terminal phase and treated in hospital – observes Cinieri – we are well aware of the issue of young children. This is why in the facility where I work, for example, we have a special room where the woman can sit in an armchair and the children do not have a memory of their mother as a terminal patient. This is also part of the humanization of care.”

Speaking of the little ones, the number one of Aiom reminds us of the importance of healthy lifestyles to prevent the onset of tumors. “There is an important fact that we overlook – underlines the oncologist – Childhood obesity is a very important risk not only for cancer, but also for metabolic and cardiological diseases. Campania, Sicily, Puglia and Calabria have rates of overweight in old age very high pediatric rates. This obesity – concludes Cinieri – will create a society with not only a high risk of cancer before the age of 40, but also of other diseases”.