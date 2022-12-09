Two new molecules, capivasertib and camizestrant, improve progression-free survival in patients with metastatic breast cancer already treated with hormone therapy. This is demonstrated by the results of the Serena-2 and CAPItello-291 studies presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), the most important international congress on breast cancer, ongoing until December 10th.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the female population, with an estimated 2.3 million cases worldwide in 2020 – says Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) -. Approximately 70% consists of the hormone receptor positive subtype (Hr+) and with low Her2 protein expression (Her2-low) or Her2 negative. Hormonal therapies are routinely used to treat HR+ breast cancer. However, these patients often develop resistance to currently available hormonal therapies for advanced disease and experience disease progression. Hence the urgent need for new treatments. Capivasertib and camizestrant have the potential to address this strong clinical need.”

In the Phase IIICAPItello-291 study, selective AKT inhibitor capivasertib in combination with fulvestrant resulted in a clinically relevant and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo plus fulvestrant in patients with cancer. breast with locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor positive (Hr+), Her2-low (Her2-low) or Her2 negative expression, which developed disease recurrence or progression on or after endocrine therapy (with or without CDK4 inhibitor /6). The results show that capivasertib in combination with fulvestrant reduces the risk of disease progression or death by 40% compared to placebo plus fulvestrant in the overall study population. In the subgroup with alterations in biomarkers involved in the AKT pathway (PI3K/AKT/PTEN), the combination capivasertib plus fulvestrant reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% compared with placebo plus fulvestrant. PI3K/AKT/PTEN pathway alterations are frequent in breast cancer, affecting approximately 50% of patients with HR-positive and Her2-negative metastatic disease.

“The data from the CAPItello-291 study, which involved 708 patients – explains Alberto Zambelli, associate professor of medical oncology at the Humanitas University of Milan – show that capivasertib represents a new and important therapeutic option, potentially capable of changing current practice in the treatment of patients with HR-positive/Her2-negative advanced breast cancer. In particular, capivasertib, a ‘first-in-class’ selective AKT inhibitor, has been shown to delay disease progression in patients who had failed a previous combination anti-estrogen + CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy”.

In the phase II Serena-2 study in postmenopausal patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine therapy in the advanced setting, camizestrant, a potent next-generation oral Serd, significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 42% at a 75mg dose and 33% at a 150mg dose compared to fulvestrant, the current standard of care as a Serd.

“These data constitute an important step forward towards a potential new hormonal therapy for patients with advanced estrogen receptor-dependent disease – highlights Giampaolo Bianchini, head of the Breast Unit Department of oncology at the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. In the Serena-2 study, involving 240 patients, camizestrant demonstrated nearly a doubling of the median progression-free survival compared with the currently available drug which belongs to the same class as Serd.Camizestrant was well tolerated and showed similar efficacy at both doses tested”. Camizestrant was generally well tolerated and its safety profile was consistent with that observed in previous studies, with no new safety signals. Most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events: photopsia and bradycardia.