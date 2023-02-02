By Aditya Soni and Medha Singh

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Shares in Meta Platforms surged more than 20% on Thursday, sweeping the technology sector, after the Facebook owner slashed its spending forecast and increased its share buyback plan by 40 billion euros. dollars.

In this tune, the company could see its market value increase by more than 90 billion dollars and the stock record its biggest daily rise in a decade.

At around 1:15 pm (Brasília time), the shares jumped 24.9% to $190.465 each. At the maximum, they reached 193 dollars.

The Meta rally benefited shares from Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet, all with a market value of more than 1 trillion dollars. The three companies release their respective balance sheets after the market closes.

Meta’s move announced on Wednesday in the direction of controlling costs marks a dramatic shift for the company, which has spent billions of dollars to turn its futuristic vision of the metaverse into reality, even as its core business suffered from stiff competition and a weak advertising market.

At least 24 analysts raised target prices for the shares after the balance sheet, with several saying a combination of lower costs, an upbeat revenue growth forecast and share buybacks will boost earnings per share.

“This is rare,” said analysts at Evercorse ISI, referring to positive developments. “And stocks react to the rare.”

The result also provided some relief to the market after Snap’s earnings slump reported on Tuesday, which sent technology stocks lower.

“After the Snap debacle, the fact that Meta wasn’t so bad gave tech mega-caps a boost,” said Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at City Index.

“There is also a less aggressive Fed, which is also driving demand for growth stocks and technology in general.”

“YEAR OF EFFICIENCY”

Meta expects its 2023 spending to be between $89 billion and $95 billion, down from its previous projection of $94 billion to $100 billion. The company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, called the period the “Year of Efficiency”.

The estimate reflects economies with 11,000 job cuts announced in November, plans to reduce data center construction expenses and moves to abandon non-crucial projects.

“Pledges that 2023 will be a year of efficiency have always gone down well with investors concerned about the generosity of spending directed at the metaverse’s unproven potential,” said Russ Mould, chief investment officer at AJ Bell.

There were also signs that Meta’s core social media business was getting back on track, as the monetization efficiency for Reels on Facebook has doubled and the business is heading towards ‘break-even’ by the end of 2023.

The company, which projected first-quarter revenue above market estimates, also said Facebook’s daily active user base grew to 2 billion from 1.98 billion in the previous quarter.

“Meta is regaining its charm,” analysts at Baird said.