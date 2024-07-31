Meta shares rose on Wednesday in extended trading following the firm’s better-than-expected quarterly results. The social media giant, owner of Facebook and Instagram and the WhatsApp messaging app, reported net profits of $25.8 billion (€23.8 billion) in the first half of the year, up 91% on an annualized basis. Accumulated revenue in these six months amounted to $75.5 billion, 25% more than in the same period in 2023, mainly due to its advertising business.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta AI was “on track to become the world’s most widely used AI assistant by the end of the year.” In terms of sales, the firm posted a total of $39.1 billion between April and June, compared with its forecasts of $36.5 billion to $39 billion, and above analysts’ estimates of $38.34 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That shows the firm’s heavy investments in AI are helping it sell more targeted, personalized ads to interested users, adding efficiency to its most lucrative business. Meta expects sales for the current quarter of $38.5 billion to $41 billion, compared with the average projection of $39.2 billion.

Meta, which had 3.27 billion users across all its apps as of June 30, up 7% from a year earlier, has been spending heavily on data centers and computing power as Zuckerberg aims for a leadership position in the industry-wide AI race. Meta revised its full-year capital expenditure guidance to a new range of $37 billion to $40 billion, with a $2 billion increase at the lower end of the forecast. fork.

Analysts expected that Goal Meta is expected to grow thanks to its new AI capabilities and a “healthy” digital advertising market, driven in part by the upcoming U.S. presidential election. But despite strong sales forecasts, they also expected the company’s stock to suffer if AI spending exceeds expectations. Analysts had expected the company’s capital expenditures to reach $9.5 billion in the second quarter, up nearly 50% from the first three months of the year. They also expect total spending in 2024 to be between $35 billion and $40 billion, and next year to reach $42 billion. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth believes Meta’s costs in 2025 could exceed that estimate by $8 billion, to $50 billion. In a note to clients on Monday, Anmuth noted that “investors are bracing for further potential increases” in Meta’s AI spending.

Economists at JPMorgan and Bank of America have maintained their buy ratings on Meta shares despite caution over AI spending. The stock has risen nearly 135% over the past five years and 44% last year, but its price has been fluctuating since April. The stock plunged 12% after Meta reported its first-quarter results. Even though sales for the three months ended March 31 beat forecasts, Meta lowered its outlook for the second quarter, triggering a sell-off. The stock rallied in May and June, before falling again in July and rising Wednesday on strong year-to-date results.

Zuckerberg believes that investments in AI will start to pay off sooner rather than later. The CEO of the technology company has stated that he believes that Meta’s recently launched Llama 3.1 modelis set to become the most widely used AI model by the end of 2024 and “the most advanced in the industry” by early next year. And it is willing to spend the money — and possibly, some analysts say, overspend — to continue Meta’s AI advances.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, stressed that Meta’s AI spending is different from the splurge of dollars it has devoted to developing the metaverse. “This is not the Meta/Zuckerberg spending on the metaverse two years ago, but rather an AI arms race that is taking place in the US, China and around the world to build the enterprise and consumer AI ecosystem. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will this unprecedented AI revolution,” Ives said.

Certainly, many industry experts and studies disagree that AI development is an “arms race.” But whatever name we give to this AI moment we find ourselves in, it is clear that companies and analysts believe that spending on AI is key to future success.

Meta’s AI advances have not been without problems, including legal ones (see breakdown). The company has had to slow the launch of some generative AI tools in Brazil and Europe as regulatory scrutiny of the technology intensified. The EU has been investigating Meta’s advertising model —In June, it halted its project to train AI with Facebook and Instagram posts— and Zuckerberg does not want to risk further clashes over Europe’s “unpredictable regulatory environment.” Brazil has also banned Meta from training its AI models with personal data from Brazilians.

Billion-dollar settlement in Texas over use of biometric data Meta has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to Texas to settle a lawsuit by the state that accused Facebook’s parent company of illegally using facial recognition technology to collect biometric data from millions of Texans without their consent. It is the largest settlement reached by a single state. The suit, filed in 2022, was the first major case brought under Texas’s 2009 biometric privacy law. A provision of the law provides for damages of up to $25,000 per violation. Texas accused Facebook of capturing “billions of times” biometric information from photos and videos users uploaded to the social media platform as part of a free, discontinued feature called “tag suggestions.” In October, the owner of Facebook and Instagram was sued by 41 states in the US for “entrapping” children on its platform with “powerful and unprecedented” technologies. Prosecutors claim the tech giant has lied about the impact of its products on younger users.

