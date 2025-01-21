Meta’s “double standards”: it censors nipples while charging for broadcasting thousands of porn ads

When Mark Zuckerberg ended Meta’s independent verification program, accusing the organizations that carried out that work of “censorship,” it opened a controversy that is still raging. A recent report by the European NGO AI Forensics, specialized in the investigation of opaque algorithms, has noted that while Facebook and Instagram “immediately censor” user posts that show partial nudity or some parts of the body, such as the nipples of women, women, Meta has allowed the dissemination of more than 3,300 advertisements with pornographic content in the last year in Europe.

Censored and hidden: why the female nipple is still taboo and the male nipple is not

The study, called Pay-to-Play: The Meta Community’s (Double) Standard on Porn Adsargues this is not a one-time error, but rather a systematic practice that has continued since at least December 2023. “Our findings suggest that although Meta has the technology to automatically detect pornographic content, it does not use it to enforce its community standards in ads as it does for non-sponsored content,” the researchers denounce.

“Meta’s algorithms can identify sexually explicit content and remove it when it is published from a user account, but the same content is approved and actively distributed to millions of users when it passes through its advertising system,” they emphasize. The ads detected by AI Forensics promoted sexual enhancement products, some of which were fraudulent, as well as prostitution websites. In some cases, AI-generated images were even used, including deepfakes of famous actors and actresses.

The research reveals that these ads generated more than 8 million impressions in the European Union alone, primarily targeting men over 44 years of age. The report also states that among these advertisements, researchers even found some that were based on “incestuous pornographic conversations and images on WhatsApp.” They had formats translated into multiple European languages, including Spanish.





The ultimate test of AI Forensics came when researchers attempted to upload images like these to regular user profiles. “To demonstrate that the lack of moderation is not due to a technical limitation, we uploaded the same images as standard non-sponsored posts on Instagram and Facebook. They were quickly eliminated for violating the Meta community rules,” they reveal.

Meta says he is deleting them

In statements to elDiario.es, a Meta spokesperson has acknowledged that its rules prohibit adult content in advertisements, which includes nudity, but also representations of people in explicit, suggestive or sexually provocative positions. “Meta prohibits showing nudity or sexual activity in ads or organic posts on our platforms,” he stated.

Despite this, AI Forensics documents 3,316 cases of complete nudity, visible genitalia and sexual activity in its report. Their report showed 446 different pornographic images and videos.

In this sense, the multinational assures that it is eliminating the advertisements that the NGO’s researchers have shared with it. “Malicious actors are constantly evolving their tactics to avoid law enforcement, so we continue to invest in the best tools and technology to help identify and remove infringing content,” justifies its spokesperson.

From AI Forensics, on the other hand, they emphasize that this “double standard” of Meta with the ads and user publications and the permissiveness “questions its statements in the Instagram and Facebook Risk Assessment Reports required by the DSA [La Ley de Servicios Digitales europea]as it requires a “proactive review” of ads to enforce the platform’s Advertising Standards, but largely does not do so.

Apps to undress women with artificial intelligence

Last March, elDiario.es documented that Facebook and Instagram have shown advertisements for applications in Spain to create deepfakes of naked women with artificial intelligence. These are services of the same type as the one that caused a scandal in Almendralejo (Badajoz), when a group of underage students used it to create images of their high school classmates that showed them naked.

Months later, this type of advertising is still active on Meta’s platforms, as it appears in its Ad Library. This tool shows that these contents have dozens of different versions, although the company now hides the number of impacts or how they were segmented among the different user profiles, data that previously appeared in the description of each ad. The following video shows two of them that were active this Friday.

As AI Forensics researchers explain, Meta is one of the most advanced companies in the world in the field of artificial intelligence, thanks in part to the training material provided by the content uploaded by its users. Within this field, it stands out for its image recognition algorithms. elDiario.es has also asked Meta why its systems have not been able to recognize advertisements such as those shown regularly, but in this case it has not received a response.

Instagram and Facebook charge for advertising the artificial intelligence app used to undress minors in Almendralejo



According to its latest published accounts, 96% of Mark Zuckerberg’s corporation’s income comes from advertising. Meta has skyrocketed its profit in recent quarters after going through the biggest crisis in the company’s history in 2022. After the setback, it managed to close 2023 with an increase in profits of 68%, to $39,098 million, a trend that has managed to maintain since then. In the third quarter of 2024, for example, it achieved record profits of $15,688 million, 35% more than the same period in 2023.