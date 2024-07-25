The AI ​​fever continues. Now, it has been revealed that Llama 3.1, the software of this type created by Meta, is now available in the applications of WhatsApp and Facebook Messages. In this way, Users have the possibility to interact with a robot that provides informationhelp with translation, create photos, and more.

Right now, Meta has started rolling out Llama 3.1 to the latest versions of WhatsApp and Facebook Message, now known as Meta AI, and this feature is expected to be available to all users in the near future, as this implementation is gradual.

To access this artificial intelligence, you simply need to look for the Meta AI icon, which has a blue, purple and aqua green circle, located above the (+) symbol to start a new chat. Here, You can ask questions or request information casually, as if you were chatting with anyone.but with a robot on the other end. While the conversation has a couple of topics that may be of interest to you, you are completely free to talk about any topic, or request specific information.

Among the functions offered by this artificial intelligence, we find the request for definitions, explanations, data or statistics. Likewise, It is also possible to create texts or answers to frequently asked questions that can help you in a conversation with a real person. At the same time, the software is capable of translating texts into different languages, and it is even possible to participate in word games and trivia.

All this is now available in Llama 3.1 on WhatsApp and Facebook Messageand it is expected that more users will have access to this content gradually. In related topics, a great novelty arrives on WhatsApp. Similarly, this is the new job scam that has become popular on WhatsApp.

It’s rare to have a conversation with a bot, but there’s clearly a benefit to having a search engine already integrated into WhatsApp and Facebook Message. While it remains to be seen when this feature will be available in our region, it’s clearly only a matter of time before it happens.

Via: Aristegui News