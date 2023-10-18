Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

To bridge the data gap, Meta introduces central settings for a seamless user experience for users on Instagram and Facebook.

In a digital world increasingly driven by data, Meta Technologies, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, recently made significant steps to revolutionize the way users manage their information across various apps. This initiative, building on previous efforts to simplify settings, is not only a step forward in digital autonomy, but also marks a paradigm shift in data mobility and control that could have far-reaching impacts on the company’s more than 3 billion users .

Privacy Concerns on Meta Platforms: Centralizing Data Access and Management

The core component of this innovation is the centralization of the “Download Your Information” and “Access Your Information” functions in the Accounts Center. This change allows users to download data from their Facebook and Instagram accounts at the same time. This is a crucial step away from fragmented data management as users can now perform actions such as downloading photos they have uploaded on both platforms with a single action. This feature also continues to provide the flexibility to download information for Facebook and Instagram separately, increasing users’ autonomy and control over their data.

Another notable improvement is the expansion of controls previously only available on Facebook to Instagram. The Activity Off-Meta Technologies feature, previously known as off-Facebook activity, is now available for Instagram. This feature gives users unprecedented control over how the information other companies submit to Meta is linked to their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Users can now review the companies that share data with Meta, disconnect specific connections to further personalize their experience, or delete this data completely. This represents a significant expansion of digital privacy and autonomy, far beyond what was previously possible on these platforms.

Promote data portability and consistent settings across multiple apps

Meta’s initiative goes even further by expanding “Transfer Your Information” to Instagram. This feature now allows users to transfer all of their Instagram photos and videos to other services, making sharing and saving memories much easier. This is a big step forward in data portability. For example, if users are interested in using a third-party service to create and print a photo album using photos they have uploaded to Instagram, this is now easier than ever.

Centralizing these settings in Accounts Center is also in response to feedback from users who want the ability to make decisions across multiple apps at once. This feature allows people to choose their settings for all of Meta’s apps at once. For those who prefer different settings for each app, this option also remains.

Accessibility and Future Aspirations of Meta

Accounts Center is accessible from the Settings menu on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. This integration demonstrates Meta’s commitment to continually finding ways to make it easier for people to customize their interactions with the company’s apps and technologies.

In addition to recent developments in the area of ​​data management, Meta Technologies has also recently taken a stand on other controversial topics, such as NEXTG.tv reported. In the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the company has increased its efforts to monitor and remove violative content. This measure aims to make the platform safer and combat hate speech and disinformation. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also taken a clear stance condemning terrorists in the Israel-Gaza conflict, underscoring the company’s determination to combat extremist content and activity.

In another notable announcement, Meta has unveiled a subscription model for its main platforms, Facebook and Instagram. This model could cost users up to 13 euros. It remains to be seen how this change will affect the company’s user experience and monetization strategies. It’s clear that Meta is constantly looking for ways to evolve and respond to the changing needs and expectations of its user base.