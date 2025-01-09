Mexican health authorities assure that the human metapneumovirus (hMPV) does not represent a significant risk for the country, clarifying doubts after the outbreak in China that collapsed health care systems. This event raised fears about a new pandemic, similar to the one caused by covid-19 in 2020.

The Ministry of Health (SS) specifies that hMPV has been present in Mexico since at least 2003. David Kershenobich Stalnikowitz, head of the agency, has said that the virus “has been known for a long time and does not represent a threat, since it produces a “flu condition with low mortality, unlike covid-19.” It ensures that it is constantly and routinely monitored, especially during the winter seasons.

The alarming new virus from China is neither new nor alarming, but it is important to investigate it Discovered 24 years ago, Metapneumovirus is often confused with the common flu. The current medical attention due to a rebound in cases is a sign that monitoring of respiratory infections is improving.

What is human metapneumovirus?

Metapneumovirus belongs to the family Paramyxoviridae and was first identified in 2001 in the Netherlands. It coexists with seasonal viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial viruses. The symptoms of hMPV are similar to those of a common cold. It includes fever, cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. In severe cases it can cause bronchitis, pneumonia and asthma attacks.

The National Institutes of Health indicates that children under five years of age, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable groups. The American Lung Association notes that hMPV is transmitted by respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces. There is no vaccine against the pathogen or specific antiviral treatment. Therapeutic measures are limited to relieving symptoms.

hMPV cases in Mexico

The report Epidemiological Situation of COVID-19, Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses in Mexico reports that until December 30, 2,827 cases of respiratory viruses other than covid-19 and influenza were registered in the country. Of these, 5.4% correspond to hMPV infections, equivalent to just over 150 confirmed cases.

The document corresponding to epidemiological week 52 specifies that these diseases had a higher incidence in Mexico City, Nuevo León, State of Mexico, Yucatán and Jalisco. The most affected groups are children from zero to nine years of age and adults over 65 years of age.

Cuitláhuac González Galindo, Secretary of Health of Sinaloa, reported in recent hours that 150 cases have been registered in the entity in recent weeks. Alma Rosa Marroquín, head of Health in Nuevo León, has also confirmed two new cases in the district. Both officials agree that hMPV does not pose an additional risk to the population.

Kershenobich explained that the outbreak in China is linked to the seasonal increase in respiratory infections, which has overwhelmed health services in some regions. Kan Biao, director of the Institute of Infectious Diseases at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, acknowledged late last year that hMPV cases were increasing, mainly among children under 14 years of age in the north of the country. However, he stressed that the virus is known and should not be a cause for alarm. “Judging from the current situation, the scale and intensity of respiratory diseases this year will be lower than last year,” he emphasized.

Preventive recommendations

Health authorities have proposed some measures to reduce the spread of hMPV and other respiratory viruses: