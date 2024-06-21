Katsura Hashino, the director of Metaphor: ReFantazio and Persona 3, 4 and 5, says that the team is well aware that “people really like this system and it’s very popular”, but the reason why it was included in the Persona games was because it “helps create a more realistic setting.” The same can’t be said for the next JRPG, which has a very different setting .

As you may know, in Metaphor: ReFantazio the possibility of realization will not exist romantic relationships between characters , a choice that surprised some fans since we are talking about the new game from the creators of Persona. Why did the team decide not to include this as a romantic relationship system?

The words of Katsura Hashino in Metaphor: ReFantazio

“From our point of view, the reason why we included the ability to create romantic relationships in previous games is that many of our games are based on teenagers living their own lives. What teenager wouldn’t want to have a love story in their life? It helps create a more realistic setting,” reveals Hashino.

“We know that people really like this system and it’s very popular, but in this specific game there are no teenagers. This is a person trying to become the ruler of the country. The game is more about the relationships between a ruler and the people who support him.”

“You travel from place to place and you meet new characters, you get their support, you learn things from them, they support you, they inspire you,” he continues. “You acquire these Archetypes that can then be used. It’s more about these relationships rather than the push and pull of love stories.”

Drilling down, Hashino explains that the development team begins production on each game by thinking about what they are trying to achieve and what type of game the studio wants to make. In doing so, developers consider “which systems fit” and ultimately: “You throw away what you think won’t work and keep what you think will work.”

Finally, we would like to point out that we tried Metaphor: ReFantazio and told you what we think about it.