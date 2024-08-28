Based on their experience with the press demo, there will be the classic trio of difficulty levels. Easy / Normal / Hard with the latter “resulting in you being hit harder, dealing less damage, and requiring you to exploit the unique features of the game’s incredible “Press Turn” system to overcome even the most standard mob encounters.”

According to information reported by VG247, Metaphor: Refantazio will have five different difficulty levels which should meet everyone’s tastes, from that “Storyteller” designed to enjoy the plot without worrying too much about finding obstacles along the progression to that “Regicide” which instead seems to give even veterans of the genre a hard time.

Details discovered in the demo

Storyteller, on the other hand, represents an even more accessible challenge than the Easy difficulty level and is suitable for beginners or those who just want to follow the narrative. Finally, there is the “Regicide” mode (Regicida, in Italian), which in the demo was listed after “Difficult” but was not selectable. At the moment, it is therefore unclear whether it will limit itself to further increasing the damage inflicted by enemies and their health points or whether it will include particular mechanics yet to be revealed.

Metaphor: ReFantazio difficulty levels, source: VG247

VG247’s Dom Peppiatt notes that even “Hard” offers a high level of challenge, so much so that during his demo he was forced to fall back to “Normal” in order to complete the demo in the allotted time. Furthermore, as we can see in the image above, it seems that it will be possible to change the difficulty levelat least if the selected one is “Normal”. It is not excluded that Hard or Regicide do not include a clause that states that they cannot be altered after starting the game.

We will probably know more in the coming weeks and as we get closer to the release date of Metaphor: ReFantazio, which we remind you is set forOctober 11th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC. By the way, have you read our impressions of Metaphor: ReFantazio that we released today?