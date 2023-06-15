A few days before the first official trailer of Metaphor: ReFantaziothe new RPG from Atlus previously known as Project Re Fantasy, confirmation has arrived that the game will also arrive on PS5, PS4 and Steamas well as on Xbox Series X|S and the Windows Store.

The confirmation came from an updated version of the trailer presented at the Xbox Games Showcase, completely identical to the previous one except in the final screen where the reference platforms are indicated, where we now also find the Sony consoles and the valve store.

Ironically, the video in question was apparently published in advance once again due to an error on the part of Atlus’ social channels, in a very similar way to what happened with the announcement ones of Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactics. For this reason, the video was deleted, but now the omelette is done. Below we propose that of the Xbox Games Showcase which, as previously mentioned, is practically the same thing.

Coming during the course of 2024, Metaphor ReFantazio is a RPG with turn-based combat, set halfway between a medieval fantasy world and a real one, created by Atlus, the studio of Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, and therefore highly anticipated by fans of the genre. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our special with everything we know about Metaphor ReFantazio.