The new film presented at the end of the preshow of The Game Awards 2023 showed an exceptional graphics sector and important names to preside over the direction of one of the most anticipated titles of 2024. Yes, because Methaphor: ReFantazio will be the most ambitious project of Atlus And Studio Zero and will be released in autumn 2024.



Metaphor: ReFantazio showed a well-rounded overview of the gameplay mechanics and the type of narrative that will follow one another among the soundtracks of Shoji Meguro. In fact, it will be an all-round RPG with monsters and boss fights typical of the genre.

Speaking of concepts, however, the mechanical designer Ikuto Yamashitaalready widely acclaimed for his work in Neon Genesis EVANGELIONgave everything its incredible and characteristic imprint.

We remember that Methaphor it will launch simultaneously on PC and Console, to be precise PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series.

The former Project Re Fantasy thus announces itself as one of the most interesting games of 2024, in a ceremony that was full of unexpected surprises and important announcements, such as the new Marvel title in collaboration with Bethesda, Marvel’s Blade, or The First Berserker: Khazan. The Game Awards 2023 once again managed to amaze like every year.