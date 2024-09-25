ATLUS announced that a demo is available starting today for Metaphor: ReFantaziodownloadable for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Today ATLUS releases a new demo prologue for Metaphor: ReFantazio Today, the director of Studio Zero Katsura Hashino announced at the launch event of Metaphor in Tokyo, Japan, during the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) week, which the Prologue Demo of the highly anticipated fantasy RPG by ATLUS Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available for free on Xbox. The free demo will also be available on PlayStation and PC starting at 18:00 CEST today. Watch the trailer of the demo prologue Of Metaphor: ReFantazio here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=zItvCKVaUrI In the Prologue Demoplayers will be able to experience part of the initial story, explore some social elements and discover the city, thus starting their adventure before the release of theOctober 11th. Progress from the demo will carry over to the full version, allowing players to begin their adventures in the United Kingdom of Euchronia early. The Prologue Demo includes: The beginning of the journey to break the prince’s curse.

The first four dungeons.

The ability to unlock seven of over 40 classes called “archetypes.”

The encounter with six followers, including some members of the group that will support the protagonist on his journey.

And much more! Metaphor: ReFantazio is the brand new fantasy RPG from ATLUS, from the minds responsible for Person 3, 4 and 5. Players will forge their own destiny and overcome fear as they explore a fantasy world unlike any other in a perilous race for the throne. Metaphor: ReFantazio it will arriveOctober 11, 2024 out of Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Steam. For more information and links to pre-order the game, visit metaphor.atlus.com. In addition to today’s demo release announcement, it is confirmed that Jack Frost will appear later in the game (not in the demo) as a summonable demon from the Summoner lineage archetype.

Source: ATLUS