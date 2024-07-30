During tonight’s live broadcast ATLUS has revealed the candidates for Tournament of the Throne that we will meet in Metaphor Re:Fantazio. As previously mentioned, the protagonist will also participate in the tournament, but he will start from the lowest rung of the social hierarchy and will therefore have to look for new supporters around the world. The director Katsura Hashino He also revealed that the next live broadcast will focus on daily activities that we will be able to undertake.

We leave you now with the video of the live broadcast dedicated to the candidates for the Tournament of the Throne, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Metaphor Re:Fantazio – Characters Showcase

ATLUS presents the characters of Metaphor: ReFantazio The video of the live broadcast, held on the night of July 30, of the Presentation “ATLUS Exclusive” by Metaphor: ReFantazio – Personages is found here. During the live broadcast, the director of Studio Zero Katsura Hashino introduced viewers to the various characters vying for royal power in the Tournament of the Throne. The protagonist, also a participant in the Throne Tournament, begins his journey at the bottom of the social ladder: he is not exactly the person one would expect as a king. Hashino-san explained some of the ways in which the protagonist can increase his popularity with the public to compete with his powerful and influential rivals. Central to the journey are the many followers introduced, who support the protagonist’s efforts to gain influence. Additionally, Hashino-san described the social bonds the protagonist will form with supporters, and how strengthening these bonds will evolve archetypes and enhance abilities, among other things. The next scheduled live stream will explore the daily activities players will find in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Metaphor: ReFantazio it will arriveOctober 11, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Steam. Physical and digital pre-orders are now available. Learn more at https://metaphor.atlus.com/.

Source: ATLUS