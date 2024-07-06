On the occasion of theAnime Expo 2024 of this weekend ATLUS has shared a new trailer for his Metaphor: ReFantaziothe story trailer.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available from next October 11th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows Store. Let’s see it below.

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Story trailer

New Metaphor: ReFantazio Trailer Revealed During Anime Expo 2024 Panel July 5, 2024 – Today ATLUS has released a new trailer for the upcoming fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio. The trailer was previewed to attendees of today’s Anime Expo 2024 panel titled “ATLUS Presents: The World of Metaphor: ReFantazio starring Katsura Hashino and Shigenori Soejima.” This story-focused trailer gives viewers a first look at the turbulent events that begin the player’s journey in Metaphor: ReFantazio. The panel at Anime Expo contained exciting news about the game. The director of Metaphor: ReFantazio Katsura Hashino and the character designer Shigenori Soejima They provided viewers with details about the game’s setting, characters, monsters, and more. Following this, on July 6th at 5:00 AM PT, ATLUS will share details from the panel in an “ATLUS Exclusive” presentation – Story Live on the channel ATLUS West YouTube and on Steam. A recording of the Anime Expo panel will also be available at a later date on the ATLUS West YouTube channel. Metaphor: ReFantazio it will arriveOctober 11, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Steam. Physical and digital pre-orders are now available. For more information and links to pre-order the game, visit metaphor.atlus.com

Source: ATLUS