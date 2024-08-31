It’s a week full of news for players who can’t wait to play Metaphor: ReFantaziowith Atlus evidently pushing the accelerator on the marketing machine. The Japanese company a few hours ago published a new trailerthis time dedicated to the characters and settings of the United Kingdom of Euchronia.
In the game, we will travel to the four corners of this fantastic kingdom as we look for allies to help us in the Tournament of the Throne, a competition sanctioned by a sorcery where anyone can participate and claim the role of ruler of Euchronia.
Travelling to the United Kingdom by Euchronia
The video in particular shows some of the settings we will visit, from medieval cities to tribal villages on tropical islands, passing through deserts and dungeons full of dangers, and the characters we will meet and who will join the cause of the protagonist, intent on breaking the curse that has struck the prince, the legitimate heir to the throne of the Kingdom of Euchronia who everyone believes is dead.
Looking closely, there is now relatively little time left until the launch of Metaphor: ReFantazio, set forOctober 11th on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC, so it’s likely that more trailers and details will arrive in the coming weeks. In the meantime, a few days ago the game was the protagonist of a showcase where Atlus presented game mechanics, environments and Eupha, a new playable character.
