It’s a week full of news for players who can’t wait to play Metaphor: ReFantaziowith Atlus evidently pushing the accelerator on the marketing machine. The Japanese company a few hours ago published a new trailerthis time dedicated to the characters and settings of the United Kingdom of Euchronia.

In the game, we will travel to the four corners of this fantastic kingdom as we look for allies to help us in the Tournament of the Throne, a competition sanctioned by a sorcery where anyone can participate and claim the role of ruler of Euchronia.