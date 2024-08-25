The movie opens with the player having to choose the next destination to reach. As you probably know, in Metaphor: ReFantazio Every activity and journey requires certain days of time with specific story objectives that must be achieved by a specific date. Consequently, some advance planning is required for each activity.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the most anticipated games of this fall, especially for fans of the JRPG genre and Atlus games. With the launch fast approaching, obviously the game couldn’t miss an important showcase like Gamescom 2024, from which comes a video with about 16 minutes of gameplay .

Traveling with the transvector

As we can see in the video, in this specific case the destination is chosen as the forest of Gracia, which is two days away, with the player who in the meantime can pass the time in various ways, for example preparing their equipment, cooking, interacting with other characters or even doing the laundry. Not only that, in the middle the transvector, the gigantic sailing ship used by the protagonists, could be targeted by monsters.

In fact, a large part of the video shows all the possible events and activities that the player can do between one journey and another, with just the final few minutes dedicated to exploring the dungeon in the Gracia forest, which would seem to suggest Atlus’ desire to make even the journeys between one location and another an important and memorable part of this adventure.

We remind you that Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available fromOctober 11th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC. In case you missed it, Atlus also released a new trailer a few days ago that shows off locations, bosses, and more.