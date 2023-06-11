During the conference Xboxes of this afternoon, ATLUS presented three games, two of which had already leaked in the past few days, Persona 3 Reload And Persona 5 Tactics. The third, surprisingly, is the definitive form of

PROJECT King FANTASY, announced in 2016 and finally shown to the public. It’s about Metaphor: ReFantazioarriving in first months of 2024: confirmed platforms are of course Xboxes and PCsbut it cannot be absolutely excluded that it can also reach up PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Metaphor: ReFantazio can count on the music of Shoji Meguro and on the character design of Shigenori Soejimaas well as on the same screenwriters of Persona 3, 4 and 5 and on the direction of Katsura Hashino. Let’s enjoy the trailer below.

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Announce Trailer

ATLUS will hold a live stream dedicated to the game next June 20th at 3pm (Italian time). It will be possible to follow it through the embed that you find below.

Source: Xbox Games Showcase 2023