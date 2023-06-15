ATLUS just announced that Metaphor: ReFantaziothe new RPG from Katsura Hashino and of his Studio Zerowill also be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steamin addition to the already announced versions Xbox Series X|S and the Windows Store. until beforeXbox Games Showcase the title was known by the code name of PROJECT King FANTASY.

The game is scheduled for release worldwide for a generic 2024 and you can see the updated version of the announcement trailer below.

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Cross-Platform Announce Trailer

Write your own destiny and overcome fear as you explore a fantasy world unlike any other. Shrouded in an eerie mystery, the kingdom is on the verge of ruin. Now you must embark on a journey, overcome obstacles and form bonds with friends. From the creative minds of the Persona – Metaphor series: ReFantazio is the first full-fledged fantasy RPG from ATLUS, created by Director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro. Metaphor: ReFantazio is developed by Studio Zero.

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu