ATLUS took advantage of the gamescom 2024 to release a new trailer for the highly anticipated Metaphor Re:Fantazio. As previously anticipated within the game we will travel to the United Kingdom of Euchronia seeking allies for our candidacy for the throne, while being careful of the many rivals who are trying to achieve the same goal as us.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be coming worldwide next October 11th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PCEnjoy!

Metaphor Re:Fantazio – Trailer gamescom 2024

ATLUS, Metaphor: ReFantazio voice actors interviewed during Xbox Gamescom Livestream and new “Travel Beyond Fantasy” trailer presented A video of Metaphor: ReFantazio in the live broadcast of Xbox @ Gamescom held today is located here. During the live broadcast, a pre-recorded video of the director of Studio Zero was shown Katsura Hashino to introduce viewers to the new trailer of Metaphor: ReFantazio “Travel Beyond Fantasy,” which focuses on the journey to the Tournament of the Throne. The trailer showed the Protagonist traveling far and wide in his campaign to gain the support of the people of the United Kingdom of Euchronia, in hopes of being elected as the new king and ascending to the throne. You can watch the full trailer here: https://youtu.be/OGy3lqTodiU Inside the Xbox @ Gamescom live segment, there was also an interesting interview with the actors Stewart Clarke And Kristin Athertonwho respectively voice the English versions of the main characters Strohl and Hulkenberg. The two actors talked about their roles in the game, how they prepared for their performances and what it’s like to immerse yourself in the magical and medieval world of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Metaphor: ReFantazio will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Steam theOctober 11, 2024.

