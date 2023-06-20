ATLUS has released a new trailer and a video message from the developers for the highly anticipated Metaphor: ReFantazio. inside the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the director Katsura Hashinothe character designer Shigenori Soejima and the composer Shoji Meguro reveal some background on the development of the game.

Before leaving you to the videos, I remind you that Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available during 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. Good vision!





Metaphor: ReFantazio also coming to PlayStation and Steam in 2024 During the “Special celebratory live for Metaphor: ReFantazio!” today in Japan, the development team of Metaphor: ReFantazio announced that the new fantasy RPG will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam in 2024, in addition to the already announced Xbox Series X|S and Windows platforms. You can watch the entire live video with English subtitles here. In addition to announcing support for additional platforms, the team, with Studio Zero director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro, also analyzed the trailer and talked about the development of the title, the idea behind of the game, its world and much more. You can find a video interview with them, subtitled in English, here. Among the topics of the interview: What is the meaning of the term “metaphor” in the game?

What does a true ATLUS-style fantasy world look like?

What can you tell us about the game world?

What message do you want to convey with this fantasy RPG?

How did the team come up with a unique style for this game?

Do you have a message for ATLUS and RPG fans?

How did you express this game world with music? Metaphor: ReFantazio marks ATLUS’s entry into the realm of fantasy RPGs, with contributions from the masterminds behind the Persona series: director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro. Write your own destiny and overcome fear as you explore a fantasy world unlike any other. Shrouded in an eerie mystery, the kingdom is on the verge of ruin. Now you must embark on a journey, overcome obstacles and form bonds with friends. Watch the announcement trailer for Metaphor: ReFantaziohere.

Source: ATLUS