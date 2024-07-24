ATLUS announced that on July 30th it will hold a new digital event entirely dedicated to Metaphor: ReFantazioWe will be able to follow the event live on Paritre from 03:00 (Italian time) on YouTubeand will be available in English. Hosted by the director Katsura Hashinothe event will allow us to get to know the game’s protagonists better.

While we wait to find out what awaits us, I remind you that the game will be available in Europe from next October 11th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu