Atlus has shared a large gallery of new images of Metaphor: ReFantazio of this new JRPG coming out next year on PC and console.
The new shots published offer us a 360-degree glimpse, as they include characters, enemies, bosses, environments, images taken from cinematic sequences and even some screenshots of the main menu, inventory and equipment, the latter among other things characterized by the classic distinctive style of Atlus productions.
Metaphor ReFantazio is a RPG with turn-based combat, set halfway between a medieval fantasy world and a real one, created by Atlus, the studio behind Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. Just a few days ago the game was one of the protagonists of The Game Awards 2023, where a new trailer full of new details was presented, which we summarized in our special dedicated to Metaphor: ReFantazio.
The game is expected on PS5, PS4, Xbox Seriesautumn 2024.
