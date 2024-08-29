ATLUS held a new livestream for Metaphor: ReFantazio in which Katsura Hashino has revealed a lot of new features for the game. As we can see in the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the director took us around a tour of the game world showing us new environments that we can visit during our adventure. During the live broadcast, the game was also presented Euphaa character who will join the protagonist’s party.

Before leaving you with the livestream video, I remind you that the game will be available starting from next October 11thEnjoy!

Metaphor: ReFantazio – “ATLUS Exclusive” Showcase

Katsura Hashino introduces the universe and characters of Metaphor: ReFantazio during a Livestream and previews the upcoming ATLUS showcase August 29, 2024 – The video of the live broadcast of Metaphor: ReFantazio held today is available here: https://youtu.be/RlbKYbS0nSk The live broadcast showed the fantastic world of Metaphor: ReFantaziowhere players will encounter beauties, oddities and peculiarities during their journey. The director of Studio Zero Katsura Hashino took viewers on a guided tour through several never-before-seen locations, from small towns, to islands, to labyrinths, and even into the belly of a worm. Hashino-san also introduced a new ally, Eupha, and hinted that more details about her will be revealed in the future. At the end of today’s presentation, Hashino-san teased the next “ATLUS Exclusive” presentation, scheduled for this fall, and invited viewers to visit the ATLUS booth at Tokyo Game Show 2024 to play a demo of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Metaphor: ReFantazio it will arriveOctober 11, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Steam. Physical and digital pre-orders are now available. Learn more at https://metaphor.atlus.com/.

Source: ATLUS